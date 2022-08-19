Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; An Atlanta Braves fan celebrates after right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) scores a run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) talks to designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) in the dugout against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a single against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) attempts to tag Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) on a pickoff attempt in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) walks off the field after the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs to third after a fielding error by the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) reacts after hitting a foul ball off of his foot against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) catches a fly ball against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Eddie Rosario (8) hits a single against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) is called out at second by umpire Jansen Visconti (52) on a call that was later overturned by replay review as Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) looks on in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a double against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs to third after a fielding error by the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) reaches for a fly ball against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) reaches for a fly ball against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) scores a run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) walks with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) after being removed from a game with injury against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after a victory against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; An Atlanta Braves fan celebrates after right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) scores a run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) bats against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Riley hit a three-run homer Friday night for the surging Atlanta Braves, who beat the visiting Houston Astros 6-2 in the first game between the clubs since last October's World Series.
The Braves, who beat the Astros in six games to clinch their first title since 1995, have won 10 of their past 11 games. Atlanta played Friday fewer than 24 hours after Marcell Ozuna was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, though the outfielder did not see action.
The Braves remain 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Mets in the National League East after New York beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Friday.
The American League West-leading Astros lost for just the third time in nine games.
Kyle Wright (15-5) earned the win after allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings. Collin McHugh struck out three over two perfect innings before Kenley Jansen worked around Alex Bregman's leadoff double in the ninth.
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson, the first and second batters in the Braves' order, each singled with one out in the third before Riley homered to right-center field, his 31st blast of the year.
The Astros scored twice in the fifth, getting a leadoff homer from Kyle Tucker and a two-out RBI single from Jose Altuve. Wright struck out Yuri Gurriel to strand two runners.
The Braves added three runs in the sixth. Michael Harris II led off with a double, Acuna drew a one-out walk, and both runners scored on Swanson's double to center. After Riley singled, Matt Olson lofted a sacrifice fly for a 6-2 lead.
Swanson finished with three hits, and Acuna, Riley and Eddie Rosario had two hits apiece for Atlanta.
Tucker and Altuve had two hits each for the Astros.
Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1), making his second start of the season after missing the first four-plus months due to an forearm injury, took the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings.
Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez left the game in the bottom of the fifth inning because he was feeling ill, the team announced. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
