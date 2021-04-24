Heavy rains in the Atlanta area have forced postponement of Saturday's Braves game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The teams will play a doubleheader with two seven-inning games on Sunday beginning at 1:20 p.m. ET.
Atlanta will start Bryse Wilson (1-0, 3.60) in the first game and Drew Smyly (0-0, 5.73) in Game 2. The Diamondbacks will start Zac Gallen (0-0, 3.72) and Madison Bumgarner (1-2, 8.68).
--Field Level Media
