The Atlanta Braves designated catcher Jonathan Lucroy for assignment on Saturday.

The move came after the Braves added veteran catcher Stephen Vogt in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks early Saturday. In return, the Diamondbacks received first base prospect Mason Berne.

Lucroy, 35, hit .200 with one RBI in two games with the Braves this season. Atlanta signed Lucroy to a minor league contract in May after he was released by the Nationals following a five-game stint during which he hit .357.

A two-time All-Star, Lucroy is a career .274 hitter with 108 home runs and 548 RBIs in 1,210 games for the Milwaukee Brewers (2010-16), Texas Rangers (2016-17), Colorado Rockies (2017), Oakland Athletics (2018), Los Angeles Angels (2019), Chicago Cubs (2019), Boston Red Sox (2020), Nationals and Braves.

--Field Level Media

