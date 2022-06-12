Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) runs in next to mascot Blooper after the Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) (left) reacts with catcher William Contreras (24) after the Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) reacts with catcher William Contreras (24) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) reacts as he scores after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) reacts with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) reacts with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) slides into second base after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) has his helmet fly off as he strikes out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) retires Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jack Suwinski (65) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Tucupita Marcano (30) leads off of first base against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) catches a fly ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) (not shown) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) gets back to first base ahead of the tag by Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) runs after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) bats against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) is tagged out by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) while trying to steal second base during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; A general view of third base during the game between the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) runs in next to mascot Blooper after the Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) (left) reacts with catcher William Contreras (24) after the Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) reacts with catcher William Contreras (24) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) reacts as he scores after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) reacts with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) reacts with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) slides into second base after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) has his helmet fly off as he strikes out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) retires Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jack Suwinski (65) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Tucupita Marcano (30) leads off of first base against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) catches a fly ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) (not shown) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) gets back to first base ahead of the tag by Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) runs after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) bats against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) is tagged out by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) while trying to steal second base during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 12, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; A general view of third base during the game between the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
William Contreras and Adam Duvall combined for three home runs to lead the Braves to their 11th straight win, a 5-3 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
The Braves had not won 11 in a row since 2013, when they had a 14-game streak. They matched the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees for the major's longest winning streak and moved to a season-high seven games over .500.
The Braves swept the four-game series, the first time they've done that against the Pirates since 2019.
Contreras was 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, scored two runs and drove in a run. Duvall went 2-for-3 with two homers -- his 11th career multi-homer game -- and three RBI.
The winning pitcher was Kyle Wright (7-3). He pitched six innings and allowed three runs on five hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.
Relievers Will Smith, A.J. Minter and Kenley Jansen finished the game with one scoreless inning apiece. Jansen earned his 18th save.
The loser was Jose Quintana (1-4), who worked five innings and gave up four runs on six hits, one walk and four strikeouts.
The Braves scored two runs in the second inning on back-to-back home runs by Contreras, his ninth, that struck the left-field foul pole, and Duvall, his fifth. It was the third time this season the Braves have hit consecutive home runs.
The Pirates cut the lead to 2-1 in the third inning when Diego Castillo scored on Bryan Reynolds' sacrifice fly to right field.
The Braves scored two more in the fourth inning when Contreras doubled and Duvall hit his sixth homer, a two-run shot to right.
The Pirates got those runs back in the fifth when Reynolds launched a high two-run homer to right field that scored Tucupita Marcano. Reynolds went 2-for-3 with three RBI and was 10-for-15 for the series.
Atlanta's Matt Olson added an insurance run in the eighth, his eighth, off reliever Chase De Jong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.