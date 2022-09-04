Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) reacts after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) fields a ground ball and throws out Miami Marlins second baseman Charles Leblanc (83) (not pictured) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) fields a ground ball and throws out Miami Marlins second baseman Charles Leblanc (83) (not pictured) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches against Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) singles against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eddie Rosario (8) follows through after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings (58) talks to starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) on the pitchers mound during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eddie Rosario (8) in the dugout after scoring a run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eddie Rosario (8) scores a run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Above: Michael Harris II follows through with an RBI single in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Marlins at Truist Park. The star rookie had three hits as Atlanta swept Miami and brought the NL East within one game behind the Mets. Below: Braves starter Max Fried threw five no-hit innings before leaving the game following a long rain delay.
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) slides into second base against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) gets hand shakes in the dugout after scoring a run against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single to drive in two runs against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) on the field during a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) reacts after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) fields a ground ball and throws out Miami Marlins second baseman Charles Leblanc (83) (not pictured) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) fields a ground ball and throws out Miami Marlins second baseman Charles Leblanc (83) (not pictured) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches against Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) singles against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eddie Rosario (8) follows through after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings (58) talks to starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) on the pitchers mound during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eddie Rosario (8) in the dugout after scoring a run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eddie Rosario (8) scores a run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates (22) reacts with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after the Braves defeated the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates (22) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates (22) reacts after the Braves defeated the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Above: Michael Harris II follows through with an RBI single in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Marlins at Truist Park. The star rookie had three hits as Atlanta swept Miami and brought the NL East within one game behind the Mets. Below: Braves starter Max Fried threw five no-hit innings before leaving the game following a long rain delay.
USA Today Sports - Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) slides into second base against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) gets hand shakes in the dugout after scoring a run against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single to drive in two runs against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) on the field during a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Max Fried threw five no-hit innings and rookie Michael Harris II paced the offensive attack with three hits in a 7-1 Atlanta victory that gave the Braves a three-game series sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins.
The win was the fifth straight for Atlanta, which improved to 12-4 against Miami. The victory, along with New York's loss, allowed the Braves to move within one game of the Mets in the National League East.
Fried (13-5) gave up a walk to Nick Fortes to lead off the fifth inning, but he got fleet Joey Wendle to ground into an inning-ending double play. Moments later the game was halted because of heavy rain. Fried did not return after a delay of one hour and 51 minutes.
Fried struck out six in his fifth scoreless appearance of the season and lowered his ERA to 2.48. In two starts against Miami this season he has allowed one run over 11 innings.
Harris went 3-for-4, extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games and drove in two runs.
The losing pitcher was Pablo Lopez (8-9), who pitched four innings and allowed two runs on five hits, one walk and picked up seven strikeouts. Lopez dropped to 3-7 in his career against the Braves.
Atlanta scored its first run in the third inning. Eddie Rosario led off with a single, went to third on a ground-rule double by Ronald Acuna Jr. and scored on Dansby Swanson's sacrifice fly to center field.
The Braves made it 2-0 in the fourth inning when Marcell Ozuna hit his 21st homer, a solo shot to right-center field. It was Ozuna's first home run since Aug. 10.
Atlanta scored twice in the sixth off reliever Jeff Brigham. Harris drove in a run with a single and Travis d'Arnaud scored on a wild pitch.
The Marlins got a run in the eighth. Jerar Encarnacion singled and took second on left fielder Rosario's error. He scored on Wendle's single.
The Braves broke things open in the eighth and scored three times on an RBI single by Harris and a two-run single by Acuna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.