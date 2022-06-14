Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens (53) throws during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) is unable to catch the double by Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams (15) during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) is unable to catch the double by Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams (15) during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia (2) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Reed Garrett (53) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Reed Garrett (53) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) removes starting pitcher Max Fried (54) from the game during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) is congratulated by shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) looks at Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) after being hit by a batted ball against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals mascot Screech on the field before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) on the field before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia (2) in the dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws to the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault (72) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) gestures after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is congratulated by third baseman Austin Riley (27) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco (7) hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault (72) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault (72) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault (72) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) reacts after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault (72) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) this an RBI sacrifice fly against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) warms up before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens (53) throws during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) is unable to catch the double by Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams (15) during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) is unable to catch the double by Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams (15) during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia (2) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Reed Garrett (53) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Reed Garrett (53) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) removes starting pitcher Max Fried (54) from the game during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) is congratulated by shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) looks at Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) after being hit by a batted ball against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals mascot Screech on the field before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) on the field before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia (2) in the dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws to the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault (72) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) gestures after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is congratulated by third baseman Austin Riley (27) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco (7) hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault (72) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault (72) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault (72) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) reacts after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault (72) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) this an RBI sacrifice fly against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jun 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) warms up before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Travis d'Arnaud hit a three-run blast and four of his teammates added homers as the Atlanta Braves notched a 10-4 victory over the host Washington Nationals on Tuesday night for their 13th consecutive win.
Dansby Swanson, Marcell Ozuna, Orlando Arcia and Michael Harris II also went deep for the Braves, who hit five homers for the second straight game in Washington.
Atlanta is in the midst of its longest win streak since recording 14 straight victories in 2013. The Braves also won 13 games in 1982 and 1992. The franchise record is a 15-game streak in 2000.
Harris and d'Arnaud each had three of Atlanta's 13 hits. The Braves hit back-to-back homers twice in the contest.
Braves left-hander Max Fried (7-2) allowed four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings while picking up his seventh win in his last eight starts. Fried struck out the first five batters he faced and finished with six overall to go with one walk.
Washington star Juan Soto (right knee) missed his first game of the season.
Ehire Adrianza had two hits for the Nationals, who have dropped six of their past eight games.
The Braves wasted no time jumping on Washington right-hander Jackson Tetreault (0-1), who served up three homers in his major league debut.
Swanson, the second hitter of the game, got the power show started by homering to left field for his ninth blast of the season.
Arcia's sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in the second before Atlanta erupted for five runs in the third.
D'Arnaud hit a three-run shot to make it 5-0 and Ozuna followed with a 432-foot blast to left, his 12th of the year. Harris had an RBI double later in the inning to make it 7-0.
The Nationals scored three runs in the bottom of the frame on a groundout by Lane Thomas, a wild pitch by Fried and a sacrifice fly by Cesar Hernandez.
Arcia and Harris slugged back-to-back blasts in the sixth off right-hander Andres Machado to make it 9-3. It was the second homer of the campaign for both players.
Washington registered three singles in the sixth with the last one off the bat of Luis Garcia, who drove in another run to end Fried's night.
d'Arnaud scored for the third time in the ninth when Nationals left-hander Francisco Perez uncorked a wild pitch.
Tetreault allowed seven runs and nine hits in four innings. He struck out two and walked one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.