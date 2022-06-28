Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) reacts during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves placed closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with an irregular heartbeat.
The move is retroactive to Monday for the 34-year-old right-hander, who had heart procedures in 2012 and 2018.
A three-time All-Star during 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million deal with Atlanta in March.
He is 4-0 with 20 saves and a 3.58 ERA in 32 appearances this season, with 47 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. He has blown four saves, however, including Sunday night's 5-3 loss to his former Dodgers teammates.
Jansen had a cardiac ablation procedure in 2012 and underwent corrective heart surgery in November 2018, three months after being hospitalized with an irregular heartbeat.
Jansen is 41-26 with a 2.43 ERA and 370 career saves, second among active players and 10th on the all-time list.
The Braves could hand the closer duties to Will Smith or fellow left-hander A.J. Minter.
In a corresponding transaction Tuesday, Atlanta recalled right-hander Jesus Cruz from Triple-A Gwinnett. He has a 1.50 ERA and no decisions in six relief appearances with the Braves this season.
