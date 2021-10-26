Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton sustained a fractured right fibula and will miss the remainder of the World Series against the Houston Astros, the club announced Tuesday.

Morton departed after recording the first out of the third inning of Game 1 via a called third strike on Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. Morton winced and buckled completing his follow-through on his 44th and final pitch, and he immediately departed following a visit from Atlanta medical personnel.

Morton appeared to sustain the injury an inning earlier when a sharp grounder off the bat of Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel ricocheted off his right leg. A subsequent X-ray revealed the fracture. The Braves expect Morton to be available for spring training.

Morton allowed one hit and issued two walks while recording three strikeouts over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. The Braves led 5-0 when Morton departed and left-hander A.J. Minter took over on the mound.

--Field Level Media

