Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) leaves the game against the Houston Astros during the third inning during game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) comes off the field after sustaining an apparent injury against the Houston Astros during the third inning in game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton in the second inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) during the first inning during game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) attempts to avoid getting hit by a pitch by Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) during the first inning during game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) has a conference with pitching coach Rick Kranitz (39) during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (left) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (right) walk off the field after retiring the Houston Astros during the first inning in game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton sustained a fractured right fibula and will miss the remainder of the World Series against the Houston Astros, the club announced Tuesday.
Morton departed after recording the first out of the third inning of Game 1 via a called third strike on Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. Morton winced and buckled completing his follow-through on his 44th and final pitch, and he immediately departed following a visit from Atlanta medical personnel.
Morton appeared to sustain the injury an inning earlier when a sharp grounder off the bat of Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel ricocheted off his right leg. A subsequent X-ray revealed the fracture. The Braves expect Morton to be available for spring training.
Morton allowed one hit and issued two walks while recording three strikeouts over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. The Braves led 5-0 when Morton departed and left-hander A.J. Minter took over on the mound.
