The Atlanta Braves selected the contract of Michael Harris II, their top prospect, and he'll start in center field on Saturday against the Miami Marlins.

Harris is making the leap from Double-A Mississippi, where he batted .305 with 53 hits, 33 runs, five home runs and 33 RBIs.

The 21-year-old has played just 43 games above the High-A level.

An Atlanta-area native, Harris was the No. 98 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He played his high school baseball in Stockbridge, Ga.

