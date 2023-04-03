The Atlanta Braves selected the contract of left-hander Dylan Dodd on Monday.
The team also optioned lefty Jared Shuster to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move, and designated outfielder Jordan Luplow for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
Dodd, 24, is scheduled to make his major league debut with Tuesday's start against the host St. Louis Cardinals.
A third-round pick by Atlanta in 2021, Dodd went 12-9 with a 3.36 ERA in 26 starts across three levels in the minors in 2022.
Shuster, 24, made his MLB debut in Sunday's start at Washington. He took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings in a 4-1 setback to the Nationals.
Luplow, 29, signed as a free agent in December. He batted .176 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 83 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.
--Field Level Media
