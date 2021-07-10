Atlanta Braves All-Star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. limped off the field in the bottom of the fifth inning of Saturday's road game against the Miami Marlins.
Acuna was injured while chasing after a Jazz Chisholm Jr. smash that bounced off the wall in right field. Acuna hit the dirt after jumping to try to get the ball, and the speedy Chisholm took advantage, turning the play into an inside-the-park home run.
Acuna was replaced by Abraham Almonte after the play.
For the season, Acuna is hitting .283 with 24 homers, 72 runs scored and 52 RBIs in 82 games.
