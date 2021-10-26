Sorry, an error occurred.
Mar 1, 2021; North Port, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves Kyle Wright #30 poses during media day at Cool Today Park. Mandatory Credit: MLB photos vis USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves finalized their World Series roster Tuesday, adding right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright for the best-of-seven series against the Houston Astros.
The Braves made two changes overall from their National League Championship Series roster, also adding outfielder/pinch runner Terrance Gore.
Infielder Johan Camargo and RHP Jacob Webb were left off the 26-man roster from the NLCS.
Game 1 of the 117th World Series is Tuesday night in Houston. Charlie Morton starts for Atlanta against Framber Valdez of the Astros.
Wright will make his 2021 postseason debut while Gore was on the roster for the National League Division Series.
Wright, 26, went 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in just two starts during the regular season. Overall he's 2-8 with a 6.56 ERA in 21 appearances (14 starts) for the Braves.
The 2017 first-round pick started two postseason games in 2020, allowing seven runs in 6 2/3 innings.
Webb appeared in two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, giving up four runs in 1 2/3 innings. He also was on the NLDS roster but did not make an appearance.
--Field Level Media
