The Atlanta Braves selected the contract of outfielder Abraham Almonte from Triple-A Gwinnett, while right-hander Jay Flaa was optioned back to the minor league club.
To open a spot on the 40-man roster, the Braves placed right-hander Huascar Ynoa (broken hand) on the 60-day injured list. Ynoa was went on the 10-day IL May 17 after he punched a dugout bench in frustration.
The move to add Almonte to the roster comes two days after Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with domestic battery, Sandy Springs (Ga.) police confirmed.
Almonte, 31, has played in eight different major league seasons, the most recent in 2020 when he appeared in seven games with the San Diego Padres. He is a career .237 hitter with 18 home runs and 97 RBIs over 376 games with five different teams.
Flaa, 28, has appeared in one game with the Braves and one with the Baltimore Orioles this season, his first two big league appearances. On Saturday he made his Braves debut, giving up four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings against the New York Mets.
--Field Level Media
