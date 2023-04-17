Braves left-hander Max Fried will be activated from the injured list to start Monday night at San Diego.
Atlanta's Opening Day starter, Fried left that game in the fourth inning with a strained hamstring. He was injured while covering first base in the 7-2 win over the Washington Nationals.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that the Braves have "no restrictions" on Fried for Monday's game against the Padres, who drafted the lefty in the 2012 draft.
Fried was second in the National League Cy Young award voting in 2022. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA and 1.014 WHIP in 30 starts. Fried was also 14-7 in 2021.
The Padres are 8-9 this season and batting .239 with eight home runs against left-handed pitching.
--Field Level Media
