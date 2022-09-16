Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies (1) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.
The two-time All-Star landed on the 60-day IL on June 14 and had surgery the next day to repair his fractured left foot.
Albies, 25 was injured during a June 13 victory over the Washington Nationals when he fell to the ground after a swing. He was unable to run to first base on the ground ball and gingerly walked to the Atlanta dugout before exiting the contest.
Albies is batting .244 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games this season with the Braves. He hit .333 with one homer and six RBIs in seven games on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Atlanta also put infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadricep and designated right-hander Jay Jackson for assignment.
Adrianza, 33, is batting .125 in five games with Atlanta since being acquired in an Aug. 1 trade with Washington.
Jackson, 34, pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief in two appearances with the Braves, allowing no runs and one hit.
