The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed reliever Ty Tice from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for cash considerations.

Tyce, 24, made his major league debut for the Blue Jays on April 9 but was designated for assignment Saturday. He had a 5.14 ERA for the Blue Jays in four appearances (seven innings).

Tice was optioned to the Braves' Triple-A Gwinnett team. Pitcher Victor Arano was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

A 16th-round draft pick in 2017, Tice moved quickly through the Blue Jays' organization, going from rookie ball to Triple-A in three seasons. He never had an ERA over 2.34 in any of his three full seasons in the Toronto system.

The Braves' bullpen headed into a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday with a 4.79 ERA, 26th in the major leagues.

--Field Level Media

