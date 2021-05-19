The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Kevan Smith from Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Smith, 32, was active for Atlanta’s Wednesday night game against the New York Mets.
The Braves designated veteran catcher Jeff Mathis for assignment.
The Braves also activated Grant Dayton (thigh) from the 10-day injured list after optioning fellow left-hander Tucker Davidson to Triple-A Gwinnett after Tuesday night’s game.
Smith was designated for assignment by Tampa earlier this week after going 1-for-4 in three games. He’s a career .271/.320/.383 hitter in 233 games.
Mathis didn’t have a hit in nine plate appearances over three games for Atlanta. He has a .194 career average over 17 major league seasons.
--Field Level Media
