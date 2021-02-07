Tom Brady engineered his first touchdown in the first quarter of a Super Bowl, throwing an 8-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead over Kansas City after one period.
The connection was the 13th playoff TD from Brady to Gronkowski, an NFL postseason record. The score capped a 75-yard drive in which Brady went 4 of 5 and Leonard Fournette added 26 yards on four carries.
The Chiefs drew first blood at the 5:10 mark when Harrison Butker booted a 49-yard field goal. Kansas City padded a streak to 62 straight games in which it owned a lead, though Mahomes went just 2-for-8 in the quarter for nine yards.
The Bucs went three-and-out on the game's first possession after the Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred. The Chiefs only gained one first down on their first series, while a sack of Brady by Frank Clark ended Tampa Bay's second possession with just one first down.
--Field Level Media
