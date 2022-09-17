Brady Cook completed 21 of 30 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns as Missouri posted a 34-17 win over visiting Abilene Christian on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
Dominic Lovett caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (2-1). Luther Burden III had a 78-yard touchdown punt return and 177 all-purpose yards.
Maverick McIvor completed 19 of 32 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Wildcats (2-1). Jermiah Dobbins added 69 rushing.
Missouri outgained Abilene Christian 487-308, but the Tigers were slowed by nine penalties for 85 yards and two missed field goals by Harrison Mevis.
After Missouri forced Abilene Christian's offense into a three-and-out sequence to open the game, Burden returned the ensuing punt 78 yards for a touchdown.
Moving from their own 1-yard line, the Wildcats went 77 yards to set up Blair Zepeda's 38-yard field goal.
Cook's 79-yard touchdown pass to Lovett over the top of the secondary pushed Missouri's lead to 14-3.
The Tigers made it 17-3 with Mevis' 32-yard field goal with 3:21 left in the first half. Cook's 25-yard completion to Cody Schrader was the key play on the scoring drive.
Missouri followed up Ennis Rakestraw Jr.'s interception with Cook's 6-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Peat for a 24-3 lead.
The Wildcats scored a defensive touchdown to cut their deficit to 24-10. David Oke sacked Cook and forced a fumble, with Alexander Duke recovering the ball in the end zone.
The Tigers responded with an eight-play, 85-yard touchdown drive to build a 31-10 lead. Cook got Missouri rolling with a 29-yard run and he finished the sequence with a 13-yard scoring pass to Lovett.
Mevis' 52-yard field goal with 3:11 left made it 34-10. The Wildcats countered with McIvor's 49-yard touchdown pass to Blayne Taylor that finished off a five-play, 75-yard drive.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.