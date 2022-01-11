Bradley Beal has re-entered the league's health and safety protocol and will miss Washington's game against Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Beal missed three games in the protocol from Dec. 23-28, claiming afterward it was for contact tracing.

Beal, 28, is unvaccinated.

Beal is averaging 24.0 points per game, down more than seven points per game from last season. The three-time All-Star is also averaging 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Beal missed the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year because he entered protocol while at Team USA's training camp in Las Vegas and was not able to travel with the team.

A few months later, before the start of the NBA season, Beal questioned the value of the COVID-19 vaccine and said he wasn't vaccinated for "personal reasons."

--Field Level Media

