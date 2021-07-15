Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal remains in health and safety protocols and will not be able to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
Beal was placed under COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where Team USA has been practicing and scrimmaging in advance of the Games.
Further, forward Jerami Grant was placed under protocols "out of an abundance of caution," USA Basketball said.
Reports said Team USA is now working to replace Beal on the Olympic roster. One option would be a guard from the Select Team that is practicing with the Olympic group in Las Vegas; candidates could include Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs and Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons.
Beal started each of Team USA's first three exhibition games this month and scored 17 points in the win over Argentina on Tuesday.
The Wizards star is coming off a career scoring season in which he finished second in the NBA behind only Steph Curry with 31.3 points per game, along with 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
--Field Level Media
