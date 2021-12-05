Following the revelation that the College Football Playoff would feature Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, the remaining slate of bowl games was filled out Sunday afternoon with a total of 84 teams learning their destinations.
The New Year's Six bowls will begin Dec. 30 when ACC champion Pitt faces at-large Michigan State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
After the CFP semifinal games on New Year's Eve, Jan. 1 features three more major matchups: Big Ten champ Ohio State against Pac-12 champ Utah in the Rose Bowl; Big 12 champ Baylor against at-large Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl; and at-larges Notre Dame and Oklahoma State squaring off in the Fiesta Bowl.
The rest of the bowl slate features some intriguing matchups, including regional rivals North Carolina and South Carolina descending on Charlotte, N.C., for the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and an Alamo Bowl that pits Oregon and Oklahoma.
The full schedule and list of matchups is below. All times Eastern.
Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, Noon.
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dec. 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State, 11 a.m.
PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl
UTEP vs. Fresno State, 2:15 p.m.
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
UAB vs. BYU, 3:30 p.m.
LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty, 5:45 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Utah State vs. Oregon State, 7:30 p.m.
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana vs. Marshall, 9:15 p.m.
Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
UTSA vs. San Diego State, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri vs. Army, 8 p.m.
Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic
North Texas vs. Miami (OH), 3:30 p.m.
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
UCF vs. Florida, 7 p.m.
Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Memphis vs. Hawaii, 8 p.m.
Dec. 25
TaxAct Camellia Bowl
Georgia State vs. Ball State, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.
Military Bowl
Boston College vs. East Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Houston vs. Auburn, 12 p.m.
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Air Force vs. Louisville, 3:15 p.m.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
UCLA vs. NC State, 8 p.m.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
West Virginia vs. Minnesota, 10:15 p.m.
Dec. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
SMU vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 2:15 p.m.
Cheez-It Bowl
Clemson vs. Iowa State, 5:45 p.m.
Valero Alamo Bowl
Oregon vs. Oklahoma, 9:15 p.m.
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 11:30 a.m.
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Tennessee vs. Purdue, 3 p.m.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m.
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Washington State vs. Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan vs. Boise State, 2 p.m.
CFP Semifinal -- Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
CFP Semifinal -- Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Penn State vs. Arkansas, Noon.
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Rose Bowl Game
Ohio State vs. Utah, 5 p.m.
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Baylor, 8:45 p.m.
Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
CFP National Championship
Alabama or Cincinnati vs. Michigan or Georgia, 8 p.m.
--Field Level Media
