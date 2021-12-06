No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia have opened as significant favorites to meet in the College Football Playoff title game.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, while the Bulldogs opened as a 7.5-point favorite over No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl, according to the consensus Vegas odds.
Alabama is the +115 favorite to win the title, followed by Georgia (+135), Michigan (+800) and Cincinnati (+1200).
Notre Dame, which was the first team left out of the four-team playoff, finds itself as a 1.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Elsewhere, the Rose Bowl features Ohio State as a 6.5-point favorite over Utah, and the Sugar Bowl matchup has Ole Miss favored by 2.0 points over Baylor.
Alabama is tied as the biggest current favorite of bowl season, with Fresno State also a 13.5-point favorite over UTEP in the New Mexico Bowl.
BOWL ODDS
(All times ET)
Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo (-9.5), noon.
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (-9.5), 6 p.m.
Dec. 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State (-2.5), 11 a.m.
PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl
UTEP vs. Fresno State (-13.5), 2:15 p.m.
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
UAB vs. BYU (-7.0), 3:30 p.m.
LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty (-8.5), 5:45 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Utah State vs. Oregon State (-7.5), 7:30 p.m.
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana (-6.0) vs. Marshall, 9:15 p.m.
Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (-9.5), 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State vs. Wyoming (-3.0), 3:30 p.m.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
UTSA (-2.0) vs. San Diego State, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri vs. Army (-3.5), 8 p.m.
Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic
North Texas vs. Miami (OH) (-3.5), 3:30 p.m.
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
UCF vs. Florida (-7.5), 7 p.m.
Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Memphis (-3.5) vs. Hawaii, 8 p.m.
Dec. 25
TaxAct Camellia Bowl
Georgia State (-3.5) vs. Ball State, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan vs. Nevada (-6.0), 11 a.m.
Military Bowl
Boston College (-3.5) vs. East Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Houston vs. Auburn (-3.5), noon
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Air Force vs. Louisville (-1.5), 3:15 p.m.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Mississippi State (-8.0) vs. Texas Tech, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
UCLA vs. NC State (-1.0), 8 p.m.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
West Virginia vs. Minnesota (-4.5), 10:15 p.m.
Dec. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
SMU vs. Virginia (-1.5), 11 a.m.
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech (-2.5), 2:15 p.m.
Cheez-It Bowl
Clemson (-1.5) vs. Iowa State, 5:45 p.m.
Valero Alamo Bowl
Oregon vs. Oklahoma (-3.5), 9:15 p.m.
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. South Carolina (-7.0), 11:30 a.m.
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Tennessee (-2.5) vs. Purdue, 3 p.m.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Michigan State (-3.5) vs. Pitt, 7 p.m.
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State (-7.0), 10:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Wake Forest (-6.5) vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m.
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Washington State (-1.5) vs. Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan (-9.5) vs. Boise State, 2 p.m.
CFP Semifinal -- Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama (-13.5), 3:30 p.m.
CFP Semifinal -- Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 3 Georgia (-7.5) vs. No. 2 Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Penn State vs. Arkansas (-3.0), noon.
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Iowa (-2.0) vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State (-2.5), 1 p.m.
Rose Bowl
Ohio State (-6.5) vs. Utah, 5 p.m.
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss (-1.5) vs. Baylor, 8:45 p.m.
Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Kansas State (-2.5), 9 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
CFP National Championship
Alabama or Cincinnati vs. Michigan or Georgia, 8 p.m.
--Field Level Media
