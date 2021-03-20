Saturday's fight between lightweights Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell was postponed hours before the start of the event in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the UFC.
The UFC didn't expand on why the co-main event was scrapped and didn't divulge any information on who violated protocols.
The fight will be rescheduled for a later date.
The rest of the 10-event card was set to continue.
The 34-year-old Gillespie (13-1) was slated to fight for the first time since losing to Kevin Lee 16 months ago.
The 29-year-old Riddell (9-1) has won his last six bouts.
The headline bout of Saturday's card is a middleweight matchup between Derek Brunson (21-7) and Kevin Holland (21-5).
--Field Level Media
