Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.