Players for the Boston University men's basketball team wore masks during Monday's game against Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.
The two teams will square off once again on Tuesday at Boston University, this time with both clubs expected to don masks. That contest is believed to be the first men's college basketball game this season in which both teams will be wearing masks.
Per Stadium, Boston University mandates that its opponents wear masks in games played on its campus. Monday's game was at Holy Cross, so the mandate wasn't in play.
Monday's game served as the season opener for both teams. The Patriot League canceled nonconference games this season.
Holy Cross' women's basketball team wore masks in its road game against Boston University on Monday.
--Field Level Media
