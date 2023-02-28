Makai Ashton-Langford scooped in the game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds left as visiting Boston College edged Wake Forest 71-69 in Atlantic Coast Conference play Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Quinten Post had a team-high 19 points, Jaeden Zackery added 18 and three assists, and Ashton-Langford finished with 13 points and five assists as the Eagles (15-15, 9-10 ACC) earned their third straight win despite wasting a 15-point lead, 58-43, with 9:30 left in the game.
BC never trailed after a 13-0 run over a 3:22 span early in the second half. CJ Penha's lefty layup and a Mason Madsen fast-break 3-pointer flipped the score with 13:31 left.
The Eagles shot 67.9 percent (19 of 28) from the floor and 62.5 (5 of 8) from 3-point range in the second half.
Post and Ashton-Langford scored 13 apiece during the latter frame.
The Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9) missed six straight field goals spanning past the halfway mark of the period, but they got back in the game after Tyree Appleby (game-high 23 points) scored an 8-0 run himself.
BC's nine-point lead with 6:36 remaining was cut to one, 67-66, when Daivien Williamson (20 points) hit a corner triple at exactly the minute marker.
After BC's Post sank a go-ahead jumper with 27 ticks remaining, Wake tied the score on Appleby's 3-point play with 20 seconds left in regulation.
For the game, Appleby and Williamson combined for seven of Wake's 11 3-pointers. Appleby added six assists and three steals, and Bobi Klintman contributed eight rebounds.
Wake led 12-2 early, but Post's entrance immediately changed the game for the visitors. Appleby and Klintman scored back-to-back threes, and Appleby grabbed a steal and finished a coast-to-coast layup to fuel the Demon Deacon start.
After Post came off the bench at 15:06, BC went on an 8-1 run and hit five straight field goals to climb within 15-14. Matthew Marsh's response dunk was Wake's second bucket out of a timeout.
Zackery scored five straight BC points before his team took its first lead at 22-20 on a Madsen right-corner 3-pointer. However, the Eagles made just one field goal after 6:36 left and went scoreless for the final 2:26 of the opening half.
Williamson's two baskets before the buzzer gave Wake a 32-26 halftime advantage.
Zackery scored 13 of BC's 26 first-half points.
After trading baskets over the opening minutes of the second stanza, a Williamson extra-chance layup and Andrew Carr 3-pointer gave Wake a nine-point lead at 40-31.
Post did not start after illness limited him in practice this week.
--Field Level Media
