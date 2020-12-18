Boston College outside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie announced Friday that he is bypassing his senior season and entering the NFL draft.
McDuffie led the Eagles with 107 tackles this season. He piled up a career-high 16 against No. 2 Notre Dame on Nov. 14.
"Going to Boston College was one of the best decisions I ever made," McDuffie said in his announcement. "I will forever be an Eagle I'm excited for this journey and can't wait to see what life has in store."
McDuffie racked up seven double-digit tackle outings this season. He also had three sacks among his 6.5 tackles for loss and had one interception and one fumble recovery.
"We are excited for Isaiah as he begins the next chapter of his football career and we wish him well," Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said in the school's announcement. "We look forward to watching Isaiah play on Sundays."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.