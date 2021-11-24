Sorry, an error occurred.
Boston College hopes some home cooking will be the remedy for its recent road skid as the Eagles host nonconference opponent Columbia on Friday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College (3-3) pulled out three early-season victories at home to open the season before dropping three in a row on the road.
The Eagles suffered their first loss at Rhode Island on Nov. 17 before falling to Utah and the regional rival Rams again last weekend in the Sunshine Slam event in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Last Sunday, BC was unable to keep up with Rhode Island in a 71-65 defeat. The Eagles fell behind by 13 late in the first half and 15 early in the second half before making it close at the end.
"We lost by six points -- that's a two-possession game," Eagles coach Earl Grant told student newspaper The Heights. "(We had) 10 turnovers in the first half. That's the story of the game."
Jaeden Zackery's play at the Florida tournament was a highlight for BC as the freshman posted back-to-back career highs, scoring 15 against Utah and a team-leading 19 in the second loss to the Rams.
Zackery is one of four Eagles' averaging 11 or more points this season. DeMarr Langford Jr. leads the team, averaging 12.2 points per contest.
Columbia (2-3) had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 79-72 loss at Lehigh on Tuesday.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had a game-high 24 points for the Lions, who were tied at 61 with 6:16 to play before conceding a 10-0 run in a nearly four-minute span to fall short.
"We've been in every game. We've had lapses, and it's about building through those lapses," Columbia coach Jim Engles told student newspaper The Columbia Daily Spectator.
Rubio De La Rosa is averaging team highs in points (16.0), assists (4.6) and steals (1.4).
BC holds a 3-0 advantage in the all-time series with Columbia.
--Field Level Media
racist or sexually-oriented language.
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
