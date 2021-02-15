Boston College men's basketball coach Jim Christian has been fired following a 3-13 start to the season, the school announced on Monday.
The Eagles are 1-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in 2020-21.
Assistant Scott Spinelli will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, per Boston College athletic director Pat Kraft.
"I know that Jim gave everything that he had into leading our program and mentoring our student-athletes," Kraft said. "Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a mid-season coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward. We wish Jim and his family all the best in their future endeavors and thank them for their service to Boston College."
Christian, 56, posted a 78-132 record overall and 26-94 mark in ACC play during his seven seasons with the Eagles. Christian's lone winning season came in 2017-18, when he guided Boston College to a 19-16 record and 7-11 mark in the conference.
