Former World No. 12 Borna Coric announced Wednesday that he underwent surgery on his right shoulder.

The 24-year-old from Croatia said he had the surgery on Tuesday in New York.

"I have been dealing with shoulder pain for some time now and despite trying a whole range of recovery techniques, it was clear a more permanent solution was needed," Coric wrote on Instagram. "After talking to leading doctors together with my team, I decided the best option was to have surgery."

Coric didn't say when he would return to action.

Coric, currently ranked 30th, has won two career singles titles. He hasn't played since reaching the semifinals in Rotterdam in early March.

Last June, Coric tested positive for COVID-19 at the Novak Djokovic-organized exhibition in Serbia.

--Field Level Media

