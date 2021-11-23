Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) react after a call during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) battles Northwestern Wildcats forward Elyjah Williams (21) for a rebound during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Casey Simmons (14) shoots the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Robbie Beran (31) drives to the basket as Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins talks with his team during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Julian Roper II (5) drives to the basket as Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean coaches against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Julian Roper II (5) battles Georgia Bulldogs guard Christian Wright (5) for a rebound during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) and forward Jailyn Ingram (0) defend during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) shields the ball from Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) reacts after an injury during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) dunks the ball as Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) and forward Elyjah Williams (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) drives to the basket as Northwestern Wildcats guard Casey Simmons (14) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Jaxon Etter (11) drives to the basket in front of Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) and forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) shoots the ball as Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) and forward Robbie Beran (31) defend during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) drives to the basket as Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) dribbles as Northwestern Wildcats guard Casey Simmons (14) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Robbie Beran (31) rebounds against Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Jaxon Etter (11) drives to the basket in front of Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) and forward Pete Nance (22) and forward Tyron McMillan (4) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) rebounds against Georgia Bulldogs Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) dunks the ball against Northwestern Wildcats forward Elyjah Williams (21) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Julian Roper II (5) blocks a shot by Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Boo Buie scored 22 points and Ryan Young added 17 as Northwestern topped Georgia 78-62 on Tuesday in the consolation game of the Roman Legends Classic at Newark, N.J.
Pete Nance pitched in 14 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1), who bounced back nicely from Monday's 77-72 defeat to Providence. They led by 20 at halftime of this one before holding off a second-half push from the Bulldogs.
Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo scored 12 points apiece to lead Georgia (2-4). Jailyn Ingram and Aaron Cook each contributed 10 points.
The Bulldogs played better in the second half but still finished at 38.2 percent shooting from the field and 5 of 24 from 3-point range. Fourteen turnovers did not help matters either.
Georgia could not get much going offensively in the first half. The Bulldogs shot just 6 of 26 from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range. The Wildcats, meanwhile, made 8 of 17 first-half 3-pointers and led 43-23 at the break.
The Bulldogs began to gain separation when they turned a 17-14 lead into a 29-18 advantage. Buie's 3-pointer began the burst, and Young's layup capped the surge, giving Georgia its first double-digit lead of the game.
Shortly thereafter, Buie made a 3-pointer and Berry added a jumper on consecutive trips to make it 34-20. The lead ballooned to 20 when Ryan Greer made a steal and banked in a desperation heave from beyond halfcourt at the halftime buzzer.
Northwestern started strong in the second half as well, but Georgia did not go quietly go away even when the scoreboard read 54-30 with 15:36 remaining.
Oquendo scored seven points during a quick 9-0 run to get the Bulldogs back within 15. They eventually trimmed the deficit to 10 on Jabri Abdur-Rahim's layup with 9:39 to go.
However, Georgia then endured a scoring drought of more than five minutes until Oquendo drained a 3-pointer with 4:29 to go.
Nance's four points in the final two minutes helped seal the win.
