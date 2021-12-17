Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) grabs a rebound past guard Bones Hyland (3) Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots past Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of the shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots past Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks hawks head coach Nate McMillan on the sideline against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Quavo from the band Migos watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) shoots past Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) reaches for a loose ball in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reaches for a loose ball in front of Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) reaches for a loose ball in front of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) grabs a rebound past guard Bones Hyland (3) Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots past Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of the shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots past Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks hawks head coach Nate McMillan on the sideline against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Quavo from the band Migos watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) shoots past Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) reaches for a loose ball in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reaches for a loose ball in front of Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) reaches for a loose ball in front of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Rookie Bones Hyland came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points and spark the visiting Denver Nuggets to a 133-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
Jeff Green added a season-high 20 points to help Denver to its third win in four games and a two-game season sweep over the Hawks.
Denver overcame an off night from Nikola Jokic, who still finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He was limited to 26 minutes because of early foul trouble. Austin Rivers returned after missing eight games in COVID protocol and scored 11 points.
Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 34 points and 10 assists, his league-leading 15th double-double with points and assists. John Collins added 20 points and 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the year. Clint Capela, playing despite symptoms of a non-COVID illness, had 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Atlanta, which began the season 8-1 at home, has now lost six in a row at State Farm Arena. The Hawks have given up 130-plus points in back-to-back home games.
Denver jumped out to a 15-3 lead, but Atlanta regained its footing and stormed back to take a 21-19 advantage. The Nuggets led 29-26 entering the second quarter.
Denver had a 39-38 lead with 9:06 left in the half when the Nuggets went on a 33-10 run and opened a 24-point lead on Jokic's layup with a minute remaining. Denver led 72-54 at the break. It marked the most points the Hawks have allowed in a first half this season.
Atlanta could only trim the lead to 15 points and the Nuggets led 106-87 after three quarters.
The Hawks got backup center Onyeka Okongwu back in the lineup for the first time this season. Okongwu, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, had been out following offseason shoulder surgery. Playing on a minutes restriction, he scored 10 points in 14 minutes.
Atlanta plays again at home on Saturday against Cleveland, the second of a three-game homestand. Denver continues its three-game road trip with a visit to Brooklyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.