Boise State was without 14 players due to COVID-19 protocols for Thursday night's home game against Colorado State.
According to the school, nine players tested positive and five others are missing the game due to contact tracing.
Last Friday, the Broncos had four players sit out due to COVID-19 protocols for their 51-17 home loss against BYU.
Also, sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier started against Colorado State after missing the last two games due to unspecified reasons. Bachmeier started the season opener against Utah State and passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-13 victory.
Junior Jack Sears started Boise State's past two games but suffered a head injury against BYU. He didn't suit up versus the Rams.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.