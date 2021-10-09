Hank Bachmeier passed for 172 yards and Boise State forced four turnovers to upset No. 10 BYU 26-17 in a nonconference matchup on Saturday in Provo, Utah.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio rushed for a season-high 75 yards and Andrew Van Buren added a season-high 60 rushing yards for the Broncos (3-3). Each player added a touchdown as Boise State snapped a two-game losing streak in the series with BYU.
Jaren Hall threw for a career-high 302 yards with one touchdown and one interception for BYU. Tyler Allgeier added 73 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Cougars (5-1) outgained Boise State 413 to 312 in total yards, but finished minus-4 in the turnover margin.
Hall returned to action for BYU after sitting out a pair of games with a rib injury. He looked sharp in the opening quarter, tallying 100 yards and a touchdown in that 15-minute stretch.
The Cougars opened up a 10-0 lead after scoring on each of their first two drives. Hall capped the second scoring drive with a 14-yard strike to Samson Nacua with 6:55 remaining in the opening quarter.
Boise State rallied to take a 20-10 halftime lead. The Broncos capitalized on a pair of fumbles deep inside BYU territory and became the first opponent to lead BYU at any point this season.
Scott Matlock recovered a fumble by Allgeier at the BYU 24-yard line to set up an 11-yard sprint by Habibi-Likio for Boise State's first touchdown and a tie at 10. Then, the Broncos recovered a second fumble by Lopini Katoa at the BYU 23 on a kickoff return. That takeaway set up a 1-yard scoring plunge by Van Buren with 34 seconds left in the half.
Boise State led 20-10 at the break as Jonah Dalmas booted a 20-yard field as time expired.
A 59-yard catch by Gunner Romney set up a 1-yard plunge from Allgeier that cut the Broncos' lead to 23-17 midway through the fourth quarter.
Dalmas nailed his fourth field goal of the game -- from 22 yards -- to extend Boise State's lead to 26-17 with 3:27 left. He also connected from 41 and 28 yards.
Kaonohi Kaniho picked off a pass from Hall at the Broncos' 11-yard line with 1:59 left to seal the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.