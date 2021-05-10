Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, trainer Bob Baffert's latest Derby champ, will be vanned to Baltimore ahead of Saturday's Preakness Stakes but won't have Baffert on the trip.
The Hall of Fame trainer, embroiled in controversy after Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test, said Monday that he wouldn't be on hand at Pimlico Race Course for the second leg of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown because he believes he'd be a distraction.
Baffert's record seventh Derby title is no certainty now, pending his appeal of the violation. Medina Spirit could be disqualified, giving the victory to second-place Mandaloun.
Baffert has won seven runnings of the Preakness.
Test results showed Medina Spirit had more than twice the state-allowed amount of the steroid betamethasone. Part of the original sample will be re-tested.
Baffert has denied any attempt to circumvent the rules.
Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert from entering horses at the track.
The Maryland Jockey Club and Pimlico officials are waiting for a full review of the facts before any ruling on Medina Spirit's status.
Because of that, the post-position draw for the 146th Preakness was pushed back a day to Tuesday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.