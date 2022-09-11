Bo Nix completed 28 of 33 passes for 277 yards and five touchdowns as Oregon walloped Eastern Washington 70-14 Saturday night in a nonconference game in Eugene, Ore.
The Ducks scored touchdowns on their first nine possessions, plus a defensive TD, before punting with 4:20 remaining. They had a 604-187 edge in total yardage.
Oregon's Mar'Keise Irving rushed for a game-high 74 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and Troy Franklin had 10 catches for 84 yards and a score. Terrance Ferguson added two TD receptions as the Ducks rebounded from a 49-3 loss to No. 3 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff last weekend in Atlanta.
Nix threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ferguson and Noah Whittington added a 5-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
Nix hit Ferguson from 19 yards and Irving scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter to give Oregon a 28-0 lead.
The Eagles got on the board on a 7-yard pass from Gunner Talkington to Jett Carpenter with 6:03 left in the second.
Nix found Byron Cardwell Jr. on a 13-yard TD pass and added a 7-yard scoring strike to Franklin on the final play of the half to extend the lead to 42-7.
Oregon's Cam McCormick, wearing jersey No. 18 to honor late teammate Spencer Webb, made a 2-yard touchdown reception from Nix on the Ducks' opening drive of the second half.
Talkington threw an interception at his own 21-yard line that Trikweze Bridges returned to the 3-yard line before fumbling. Teammate Casey Rogers recovered it in the end zone to give Oregon a 56-7 lead.
Nix was replaced by Ty Thompson with 8:48 left in the third quarter. Thompson immediately guided a 78-yard scoring drive, capped by Cardwell's 10-yard run.
Talkington, who was 12-of-21 passing for 87 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, hit Freddie Roberson with a 15-yard scoring strike late in the third to make it 63-14.
Oregon's Kilohana Haasenritter scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth as the Ducks reached the 70-point plateau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.