The Detroit Red Wings acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a third-round pick (73rd overall) in Friday's draft.

Husso, 27, was 25-7-6 with two shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in 40 games (38 starts) with the Blues in 2021-22.

Multiple outlets reported that Husso agreed to a three-year extension with the Red Wings with an average annual value of $4.75 million.

A fourth-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2014, the Finland native owns a 34-13-7 career record with three shutouts, a 2.74 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

