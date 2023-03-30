Brandon Saad scored one goal and set up another as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Thursday.
Jakub Vrana, Logan Brown, Alexey Toropchenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues (35-34-6, 76 points), who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games.
Justin Faulk earned two assists for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.
Tyler Johnson had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (24-45-6, 54 points), who lost their seventh straight game.
Andreas Athanasiou and Boris Katchouk also scored for Chicago. Taylor Raddysh had two assists and Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.
Vrana put the Blues up 1-0 with a backhand conversion on Saad's wraparound pass. That was Vrana's ninth goal in 13 games with the Blues and his 200th career NHL point.
Chicago tied the game 1-1 on a power play. Johnson's cross-crease pass set up Athanasiou's one-time shot into the open right side of the net.
That was Athanasiou's fourth goal in four games against the Blues this season.
But the Blues scored twice in a span of 38 seconds to move ahead 3-1. Faulk fired a snap shot from the slot that deflected in off Brown's skate.
Then Toropchenko scored as the trailer on a 3-on-1 rush by burying a drop pass from Tyler Pitlick.
The Blackhawks cut their deficit to 3-2 on a power play 31 seconds into the third period. From the left circle, Raddysh passed toward the right post to set up Johnson's redirection.
Kyrou jumped off the bench to restore the Blues' two-goal lead. He broke down the middle of the ice and scored off Sammy Blais' pass.
But 36 seconds later, Katchouk cut the Chicago deficit to 4-3 with a zig-zag move attacking the net.
The Blues sustained late pressure, but Saad finally iced the game with an empty-net goal with 1:13 left to play.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.