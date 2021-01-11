Forward Mike Hoffman signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the St. Louis Blues, the team announced on Monday.
Hoffman, 31, had joined the Blues' training camp on a professional tryout contract on Dec. 27.
He is expected to provide an offensive jolt for St. Louis after recording 59 points (29 goals, 30 assists) in 69 games last season with the Florida Panthers. Hoffman is coming off a four-year, $20.75 million contract.
Hoffman collected 359 points (172 goals, 187 assists) in 493 career games with the Ottawa Senators and Panthers. He was selected by the Senators in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.
