The St. Louis Blues agreed to a contract extension with goaltender Jordan Binnington on Thursday, with multiple reports indicating the deal is for six years and $36 million.
Binnington, 27, had been set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He is in the final season of a two-year, $8.8 million deal.
"It came together really quickly when we started it," said Doug Armstrong, Blues president of hockey operations and general manager. "Jordan obviously is a top goalie in the league, he's got the pedigree of a champion. To have him locked up for the meat of his career ... it's a good feeling."
The agreement solidifies Binnington's spot in St. Louis, which he helped to win the Stanley Cup championship in 2019. He went 16-10 with a .914 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average in the playoffs that season as the Blues captured their first title.
This season, Binnington is 9-6-3 with a .908 save percentage and 2.69 GAA. He entered Thursday with a career record of 63-24-11 to go along with a .915 save percentage and 2.38 GAA.
The Blues selected Binnington in the third round (No. 88 overall) of the 2011 NHL entry draft.
