David Perron's second goal of the night tied the game with 44 seconds left in regulation and Mike Hoffman scored 1:30 into overtime to lift the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.
Ryan O'Reilly had three assists for the Blues, who won their fourth consecutive game. Ville Husso made 28 saves to earn the victory.
Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter scored for the Kings, who have lost four straight games (0-2-2). Calvin Petersen made 19 saves in defeat.
With Husso pulled for an extra attacker, Perron tied the game with a wrist shot from the right dot late in the third period. He has three goals and three assists in five games against the Kings this season.
Hoffman won the game with a slap shot from right circle with Husso out of the net again and the Blues playing four-on-three during a delayed penalty.
After the Kings took a penalty for too many men on the ice just 1:43 into the game, the Blues capitalized on the power play to grab a quick 1-0 lead. Perron stepped in to beat Petersen with a snap shot from atop the left circle.
The Kings outshot the Blues 12-6 in the first period but went 0-for-2 on the power-play while being held scoreless.
Then they outshot the Blues 8-5 in the second period and tied the game 1-1 on Carter's goal with 3:19 left.
Andreas Athanasiou's deft lead pass sent Carter flying in from the right wing. Carter drew Husso out of the net, then reached a backhand shot around him.
Brown scored a power-play goal 37 seconds into the third period to put the Kings up 2-1. He drove to the left post to take a cross-ice pass through the crease from Anze Kopitar.
Blues defenseman Justin Faulk tied up Brown but inadvertently kicked the puck into his own net. The result was Brown's fifth goal in five games against the Blues this season.
The depleted Blues experienced still another injury when forward Oskar Sundqvist exited the game late with a lower-body ailment in the second period.
--Field Level Media
