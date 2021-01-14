St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais was scheduled for a NHL player safety hearing Thursday after an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.
The incident occurred at the 4:43 mark of the first period in the Blues' season-opening 4-1 victory in Denver on Wednesday night. Blais was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for elbowing.
Blais, 24, registered 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 40 games in 2019-20.
A sixth-round pick (176th overall) by St. Louis in 2014, Blais made his Blues debut in October 2017. Including Wednesday's opener, he has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and 34 PIM in 84 career games.
