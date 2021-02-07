St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas will be sidelined four to six weeks with a broken thumb, coach Craig Berube announced Sunday.
Thomas, 21, scored early in the first period of St. Louis' 3-1 loss to Arizona on Saturday. He logged just 3:01 of ice time before departing the contest after being tripped by Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz.
Thomas has six points (one goal, five assists) in 12 games this season.
He has 81 points (20 goals, 61 assists) in 148 career games since being selected by the Blues with the 20th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
