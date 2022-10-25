The St. Louis Blues placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve and signed fellow forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year contract.
Pitlick's deal is worth $750,000, per the club's release confirming the moves Tuesday.
Buchnevich, 27, has been sidelined since the season opener with an undisclosed issue. He scored a goal and added an assist in 18:50 of ice time in the win over Columbus.
He'll have to miss at least seven more days.
Buchnevich is in his second season with the Blues. He has 195 points (79 goals, 116 assists) in 301 career games with the New York Rangers (2016-21) and Blues.
Pitlick, 30, split 2021-22 between Calgary and Montreal, posting five points (one goal, four assists) in 39 games overall. Pitlick came to St. Louis on a professional tryout ahead of training camp.
The former second-round pick of Edmonton (2010) has 89 career points (48 goals, 41 assists) in 325 games with six teams.
--Field Level Media
