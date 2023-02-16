St. Louis Blues forward Brandon Saad was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of an upper-body injury.
Saad sustained the injury during the second period of St. Louis' 6-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
"We're going to have to see how he feels day to day," Blues coach Craig Berube said.
Saad, 30, has recorded 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 46 games this season.
A two-time Stanley Cup winner with Chicago, Saad has totaled 442 points (223 goals, 219 assists) in 756 career games with the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and Blues.
Also on Thursday, the Blues recalled forward Jake Neighbours from Springfield of the American Hockey League.
Neighbours, 20, has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 27 games with St. Louis this season.
--Field Level Media
