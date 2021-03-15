Monday's game between the St. Louis Blues and Kings has been postponed due to weather conditions in Denver that prevented the latter team from flying back to Los Angeles following its contest against the Colorado Avalanche.
The NHL announced the postponement on Monday, one day after the Kings' 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. The league said a date for the rescheduled game will be announced when available.
The Blues (14-9-5, 33 points) and Kings (11-10-6, 28 points) entered play on Monday residing in fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the West Division.
--Field Level Media
