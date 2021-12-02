The St. Louis Blues placed goaltender Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

The team recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from AHL affiliate Springfield ahead of Thursday night's road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Binnington, 28, is 8-5-3 with a .912 save percentage, a 2.80 goals-against average and one shutout in 16 starts this season.

The 2019 Stanley Cup champion is 80-37-19 with a .914 save percentage, a 2.47 GAA and nine shutouts across 141 games (137 starts) since making his NHL debut with St. Louis in 2016.

Backup Ville Husso, 26, will start between the pipes on Thursday night in Tampa, Fla. He is 3-1-0 with a .936 save percentage, a 1.76 GAA and one shutout in four starts this season.

