St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will miss Saturday's game against the host Toronto Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury.

Tarasenko picked up an assist before getting hurt in Thursday's 3-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens. The two-time All-Star leads the Blues with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 44 games.

Tarasenko, 30, did not participate in the Blues' Saturday morning skate. He is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Craig Berube.

In 575 career games with the Blues, the 2010 first-round draft pick has 487 points (236 goals, 251 assists). He led St. Louis to its only Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

--Field Level Media

