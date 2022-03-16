St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak will be sidelined at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.

General manager Doug Armstrong said Wednesday that Bozak will be re-evaluated in a month.

Bozak, who turns 36 on Saturday, has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 47 games in his fourth season with the Blues.

He has 460 points (170 goals, 290 assists) and 811 games over 13 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2009-18) and Blues.

--Field Level Media

